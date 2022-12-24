4th Cohesion Football Tournament: Fortune Football Academy emerge winner

After two days of competitive football at the highest level, by children between the ages of 9-13, selected from various football academies in Lagos, Fortune Football Academy has emerged winners of the fourth edition of the Cohesion Football Tournament.

The tournament aimed at engaging talented grassroots children in the Surulere and Mushin local government area of Lagos state. The competition took place on December 15th and 16th 2022 at the Union Bank Stable, Surulere, Lagos State, Nigeria.

Cohesion Football Tournament is targeted at the development of pre-teens

in underserved communities between the ages of 9-13. It is aimed at

equipping them with the core values, knowledge and skills needed to

realise their full potential as leaders of the next generation. It is

also designed to productively engage and steer them away from crime,

substance abuse and other social vices. The two-day competition had 16

teams from various parts of Lagos state competing for the ultimate prize

through a knock-out system.

Nigerian Entertainer, Samuel Perry popularly known as ‘Broda Shaggi’

was present to kick off the tournament, and he charged the children to

enjoy themselves and showcase their talent. ‘You can achieve anything

you put your mind to, all you have to do is to continue working hard,

believe in God, keep improving your skill every day and all your dreams

will come true’. he said.

After two days of scintillating dribbling, outstanding skills, ferocious

shots, world class saves and a couple of intense penalty shoot outs,

Fortune Football Academy was crowned champions of the 2022 edition.

The winning team, Fortune Football Academy, walked home with the sum of

N150,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira), [Ablaze Football

Academy] came second and won a sum of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira), in third place was (Ajibade Football Academy] who went home with the sum of N70,000 (Seventy Thousand Naira), and the tournament’s most valuable player (Tobiloba Ashimi) was rewarded with a sum of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira).

Speaking at the prize-giving ceremony during the grand finale, Damilare

Obagbemi, Convener of the Cohesion Football Tournament, expressed his

gratitude to all the partners and supporters of the initiative, while

noting the impact the competition has had in the lives of pre-teens in

Lagos since its inception.

“It has been four years of impacting lives and making December

memorable for many children across Lagos. I’m very proud of the work

the team has done so far to provide a platform for these children to

showcase their skills. I am also pleased with the progress we have made

over the years, every edition has been bigger and better than the

previous one. Coincidentally, this year’s competition fell during the

same period as the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and I am glad we’ve been able

to show these children that in a couple of years through hard work,

dedication and discipline, they can also make it to the peak of their

careers in football or anything they set to achieve in life,” he said.

While presenting the trophy and prizes to the winning team and players,

Adebola Williams, Chairman, AW Network, Founder RED For Africa said

‘’I am so proud of all of you. You have been given the skill of

football. My advice to you is that you hold it with discipline,

commitment and passion, and it will open doors for you. Keep working

hard and the world will be your oyster’’

The 2022 edition of the Cohesion Football Tournament was proudly

supported by Rite Foods, Dios Dlite, Olam, Nestle, Shuttlers, The Boys

Brigade Aguda and Dano Milk.

Media partners included: Olorisupergal Media, The Cable Newspaper, Femi

and The Gang, and Nigeria Info. The official medical partner for the

two-day tournament was Sports Assist, Nigeria’s first sports medicine

company dedicated to improving health outcomes in professional and