4th Cohesion Football Tournament: Fortune Football Academy emerge winner

Cohesion Football Tournament is targeted at the development of pre-teens
in underserved communities between the ages of 9-13. It is aimed at
equipping them with the core values, knowledge and skills needed to
realise their full potential as leaders of the next generation. It is
also designed to productively engage and steer them away from crime,
substance abuse and other social vices. The two-day competition had 16
teams from various parts of Lagos state competing for the ultimate prize
through a knock-out system.
Nigerian Entertainer, Samuel Perry popularly known as ‘Broda Shaggi’
was present to kick off the tournament, and he charged the children to
enjoy themselves and showcase their talent. ‘You can achieve anything
you put your mind to, all you have to do is to continue working hard,
believe in God, keep improving your skill every day and all your dreams
will come true’. he said.
After two days of scintillating dribbling, outstanding skills, ferocious
shots, world class saves and a couple of intense penalty shoot outs,
Fortune Football Academy was crowned champions of the 2022 edition.
The winning team, Fortune Football Academy, walked home with the sum of
N150,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira), [Ablaze Football
Academy] came second and won a sum of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira), in third place was (Ajibade Football Academy] who went home with the sum of N70,000 (Seventy Thousand Naira), and the tournament’s most valuable player (Tobiloba Ashimi) was rewarded with a sum of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira).
Speaking at the prize-giving ceremony during the grand finale, Damilare
Obagbemi, Convener of the Cohesion Football Tournament, expressed his
gratitude to all the partners and supporters of the initiative, while
noting the impact the competition has had in the lives of pre-teens in
Lagos since its inception.
“It has been four years of impacting lives and making December
memorable for many children across Lagos. I’m very proud of the work
the team has done so far to provide a platform for these children to
showcase their skills. I am also pleased with the progress we have made
over the years, every edition has been bigger and better than the
previous one. Coincidentally, this year’s competition fell during the
same period as the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and I am glad we’ve been able
to show these children that in a couple of years through hard work,
dedication and discipline, they can also make it to the peak of their
careers in football or anything they set to achieve in life,” he said.
While presenting the trophy and prizes to the winning team and players,
Adebola Williams, Chairman, AW Network, Founder RED For Africa said
‘’I am so proud of all of you. You have been given the skill of
football. My advice to you is that you hold it with discipline,
commitment and passion, and it will open doors for you. Keep working
hard and the world will be your oyster’’
The 2022 edition of the Cohesion Football Tournament was proudly
supported by Rite Foods, Dios Dlite, Olam, Nestle, Shuttlers, The Boys
Brigade Aguda and Dano Milk.
Media partners included: Olorisupergal Media, The Cable Newspaper, Femi
and The Gang, and Nigeria Info. The official medical partner for the
two-day tournament was Sports Assist, Nigeria’s first sports medicine
company dedicated to improving health outcomes in professional and