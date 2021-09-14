Minister cautions NYSC members against influencing redeployments

Dr Ramatu Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday, cautioned youth corps members against influencing their postings to their preferred places of assignments.

Aliyu gave the advice when the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) led by the FCT Coordinator, Alhaji Abdul Suleman, visited her office in Abuja .

The minister urged the corps members to desist from influencing their posting to rural communities to their places of interest.

According to her, corps members are not only needed in rural communities but gained more recognition in hard-to-reach communities.

“Corps members responsiveness to the plight of the people depicts a very high quality of leadership, that is missing among our youths.

” So in essence, it is in those rural areas that offer you the opportunity to show your leadership qualities.

“It is only in those remote areas that you can think out of the box for the benefit of the people. These are areas that often lack portable water, and other social amenities.

“Seeing the condition of the people can give you the necessary push to come up with ideas on what to do for the benefit of mankind, “she said.

Aliyu said that Garki and Wuse environments, would not offer corps members the opportunity to think of what to do.

” So for you to get all the latitudes to hit the ground running, you have to serve in rural communities. Please, I urge you all not to work your ways to be redeployed,” she said.

Aliyu gave them the assurance that the FCT would continue to serve as home, to all corps members posted their for the youth service scheme.

Earlier, the NYSC FCT Coordinator, Alhaji Abdul Suleman, said that the 2021Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course had commenced as scheduled.

Suleman said the corps members had been exposed to the COVID-19 preventive protocols, adding that the camp officials and the entire camp community had been screened.

He said that a total of 1,340 corps members had been registered and sworn in by the representative of the Chief Judge of the FCT.

The coordinator said that the corps members had so far, exhibited a high level of discipline and resilience.

Suleman commended the FCT’s administration and the community, for providing the enabling environment for hosting the orientation course.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the highpoint of the event, was the presentation of an artwork, by a youth corps member, Okon Lawrence Idim, to the minister.