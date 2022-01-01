49-year-old Native Doctor rapes, impregnates 15-year-old girl

A 49-year-old native doctor, Nwaduche Ekeneotutu, who allegedly raped a 15-year-old in Enugu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government area of of Anambra State has been arrested.

The victim is said to be three months pregnant.

Executive Director of Davina Care Foundation, Rachel Yohanna told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Saturday, in Awka that the case was brought to the foundation by the vigilante group in the area.

It was learnt that the native doctor is a friend of the girl’s mother and was traeting the girl to cure her of ‘Ogbanje’ spirit also known as ‘personality disorder’.

Yohanna said the alleged crime has since been reported at Nimo Police Station on December 21, and the perpetrator subsequently arrested.

She added the girl has been taken to Ntasi Centre, for Sexual Assault cases at Enugu-Ukwu General Hospital, where it was confirmed that she was three months pregnant.

“The Enugu-Ukwu vigilante group said they noticed the girl was roaming the area aimlessly. They called her and she narrated that she was sent away by her mother because she was pregnant.

“The girl told us the native doctor sleeps with her every night and abuses her.

“During interrogation, the mother of the victim told us she sent the girl back to the man who impregnated her.

“The native doctor, from Nawfia, told us he started sleeping with the girl when her mother asked him to marry the girl in place of her treatment bills which they could not afford,” the head of the Foundation narrated.

Yohanna also revealed that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

According to her, the foundation will mobilize support and follow up with the case until justice is done.