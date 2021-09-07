BBNaija: My husband and I are good – Tega

Newly evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega, has tendered a public apology to her husband, Ajeboh KrisLawrence, over her sexual escapades with fellow housemate, Boma during the reality TV show.

In an interview with BeatFM this morning, Tega said she has spoken to her husband and that they are good.

According to Tega, she and Boma got carried away by the attention they gave each other during the show and that coming out of the house, they have realised that they pushed the button too far.

She said

”We were enjoying the buzz from the housemates and we kept on going.

“Coming out from the show, we realised that we pushed the button too far and it exploded! I’m going to own up to my shit and tender a sincere apology to Nigerians.”

When told that she might also need to apologise to her husband, the mum of one said,

”Of course my husband… we have spoken and we are good.”

However, this contradicts her husband who in an interview said he is yet to speak with his wife since she got evicted.

Meanwhile, Boma during the interview with BeatFM, was also asked if he knew Tega was married and he responded ”Yes”