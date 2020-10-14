The Gender-Based Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Command has arrested a 48-year-old man, Charles Ekwe, for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl, Chinyere Everest, who is his wife’s niece at 1b, Surulere Street, Ojo, Lagos State.

The suspect, who was arrested on October 12, 2020, was said to have started abusing the 13-year-old before the COVID-19 lockdown.

Everest was said to have been scared to report to her aunty.

In her statement, Everest said her uncle, who she calls daddy, started sexually assaulting her early this year and does that when her aunty leaves the house and also at his shop where he trades.

She also said he exposed her to pornography on his phone and had threatened to kill her if she tells anybody.

This assault has occurred on several occasions she has lost count.

The victim’s Aunty, Blessing Ekwe, in her statement said her niece has been living with them for the past four years after the death of the victim’s father and that she noticed something was wrong three weeks ago, which prompted her to interrogate the girl.

She opened up by telling her that the suspect has been sexually abusing her.

She then took her for medical examination and it was confirmed that she has been defiled.

The suspect admitted to committing the crime, but insisted he only fondled her genitals and made her watch pornography on his phone.

The commandant, Ayeni Paul, told newsmen: “The suspect will face the full wrath of the law and will be handed over to the appropriate agency for further investigation and prosecution.”

Ayeni further stated that this is a heinous crime and all perpetuators of such when caught will be made to pay dearly.

Reiterating the Corps readiness to combat crime in the state, the Commandant said it will not rest on its oars in ensuring a crime-free Lagos.

He also said the Gender-Based Unit of the Corps, which is saddled with the responsibility of handling rape, domestic violence, sexual assault and defilement as well as child abuse cases, has well trained officers to handle such cases and enjoined the populace to feel free to make such reports.