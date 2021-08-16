48 hours after, Ebonyi accident victims yet to be rescued

Marshy terrain in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, where a vehicle plunged into a pit, has hindered rescue operations 48 hours after the accident.

The yet-to-be identified vehicle plunged into the abandoned mining pit on Saturday at about 8pm in Enyingba.

However, efforts to rescue the passengers failed due to poor visibility as the incident happened in the evening.

A News Agency of Nigeria correspondent who was at the scene of the rescue operation on Sunday at Enyigba in Abakaliki, reports that efforts by the crane provided by the state government failed as the pit was waterlogged.

The state Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, who visited the scene of the incident, was seen supervising the rescue operations and dishing out instructions on how to save the unverified passengers trapped in the pit.

The governor was accompanied to the scene by the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Aliyu Garba, heads of other security agencies and top government officials.

NAN reports that scores of people watched the rescue efforts and shouted whenever the crane tried retrieving it.

The onlookers were, however, disappointed as the vehicle went off the crane’s hook whenever the equipment tried retrieving it from the flooded pit.

DSP Loveth Odah, spokesperson of the Ebonyi State Police Command, told NAN that rescue efforts would continue on Monday.

Odah said: “All efforts made to retrieve the vehicle failed as it remains unidentified with the passengers inside it.

“We are still hoping for the best and urge the people to remain calm.”

Chief Stephen Orogwu, Chairman of neighbouring Ikwo Local Government Area, described the incident as unfortunate, noting that the marshy terrain of the area made rescue efforts difficult.

“The pit is several feet beneath the ground as local, external and construction experts have been contracted to retrieve the vehicle,” Orogwu said.

An eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity had earlier told NAN that he was driving behind the vehicle when it suddenly veered from the road and plunged into the pit.