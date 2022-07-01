4,770 terrorists surrender, 18 eliminated, 11 nabbed – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says 4,770 terrorists comprising 864 adult males, 1,415 women and 2,490 children surrendered to the Nigerian troops between June 1 and 15, 2022 in the North East.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Bernard Onyeuko, revealed this on Thursday in Abuja.

He spoke at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of Armed Forces.

Onyeuko said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai had intensified the tempo of their operations in the various locations across the North East Zone.

He said the operations led to the rescue of abducted persons, neutralising of terrorists, arrest of terrorists members, recovery of arms and ammunition and other security related items.

Onyeuko said the troops of 152 Battalion had between June 17 and 21 encountered fleeing Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State West Africa Province fighters at Buduwa in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State and eliminated seven of them.

He added that 14 rustled cattle and three bicycles were recovered as well as apprehension of some terrorist collaborators and logistics suppliers.

According to him, Mallam Abacha Usman was arrested at Benshek, Mallam Ibrahim Gira on Damboa-Biu Road and Mallam Ibrahim Gira, a notorious terrorist petroleum supplier.

He said that troops neutralised 11 terrorists, arrested 11 and recovered 14 rustled cattle, two AK47 rifles, three bicycles, two locally made guns, 90 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one Golf 2 car.

“All surrendered Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State West Africa Province members and families were profiled and documented while all arrested and recovered items were handed over to the appropriate authority for further actions,” he said.