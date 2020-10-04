A 47-year-old security man, Adamu Ibrahim, has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command while planning with two other men to rob his employer.

The spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Oyeyemi said the suspect is a security man attached to Inspiration fueling station, situated at Matogun area of Agbado in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

He said Ibrahim was arrested following a report by the duo of Ajibola Yusuf and Bakare Ifakayode at Agbado Divisional Headquarters that they received a phone call from the suspect that the manager of the fueling station will be leaving the station at about 8pm with huge amount of money running to N3 million.

They reported further that the suspect, who described the manager and his motorcycle to them, instructed them to ambush, rob him of the money and kill him so as not to trace the incident to them.

They stated further that the suspect believe that been area boys, they will be useful for him to realise his devilish plan.

They however said though area boys, they are not armed robbers.

Upon the information, the DPO of Agbado Division, SP Kehinde Kuranga, asked them to continue playing along with the suspect, while he detailed his detectives to be on his trail.

Unknown to the suspect, he was continuously calling the duo, telling them the description of the manager and the route he will be passing through when the police swooped on him and got him arrested.

Initially, he denied planning any robbery with anybody, but when confronted with his supposed accomplice, he owned up to the commission of the crime.

On further interrogation, Ibrahim confessed to the police that the two people he contracted resembled those who earlier robbed the same station years ago and that was the reason why he thinks he can confide in them to carry out another robbery, which he will benefit from.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

The CP appealed to members of the public, especially business owners, to always have a proper back ground check of anyone they want to employ in order not to employ criminals unknowingly.