47-year-old man docked over alleged fraud

A 47-year-old man, Saheed Salami, was, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, over alleged fraud.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, was charged with obtaining money under false pretence and theft.

The Prosecutor, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 2, at about 1. 32 p.m. at New Garage area of Ibadan.

He said that the defendant obtained the sum of N280,000 from the complainant, one Odukoya Olaniyi, under the pretext of wanting to procure for him a Blackman gas pump, knowing the claim to be false.

Ibrahim said that the offence contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Magistrate, S.A. Adesina, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 and one surety in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 25, for hearing.