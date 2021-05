Fire on Thursday night gutted the Cairo Market in the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State, according to The PUNCH.

It was gathered that the fire, whose cause was yet to be known as of the time of filing this report, affected the fabrics section of the market.

Spokesperson for Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor, told The PUNCH that emergency responders have arrived the scene and are battling to contain the fire.