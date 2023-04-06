46 killed in fresh attack on Benue village

At least 46 people have been reportedly killed in Umogidi village of Entekpa-Adoka district in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The same village suffered invasion by armed invaders on Tuesday during which three people were killed.

Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Bako Eje, whose son was also killed in the latest attack, told our correspondent on the telephone that the armed men surrounded the village again Wednesday evening barely 24-hours after the first attack and opened gunfire on the inhabitants.

Eje said so far, this afternoon (Thursday), 46 corpses have been recovered while many people are still missing.

The chairman said his son and other relatives were victims of the latest attack which occurred about 5pm on Wednesday while mourners were burying the three other deceased.

More details later…

