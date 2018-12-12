455 amnesty beneficiaries undergoing vocational training – Coordinator

Four hundred and fifty five beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme are undergoing vocational training across the country as the reintegration phase of the programme gathers momentum.

The Coordinator, PAP, Prof. Charles Dokubo, made this known on Wednesday in Abuja through his Special Assistant on Media, Murphy Ganagana.

Dokubo, during the official opening of vocational training for 72 delegates in various trade areas, recently said that PAP’s mandate was to train and empower beneficiaries of the programme.

He said: “The mandate of the Amnesty Programme is basically to train and empower its beneficiaries, besides serving as a vehicle to maintain peace and security in the Niger Delta.

“Amnesty Programme is a vehicle to train and empower people so that they can fend for themselves.’’

Dokubo gave an assurance that at the end of the skill acquisition training which would last for six months, the delegates would be empowered in their various trade areas.

“After being trained, you will also be empowered so that when you leave here, you will have a job to do.

“I plead with you to obey the rules while in training and study hard as if your life is in danger. When you come out of this training centre, you will be better off in your life.

“You are all from diverse backgrounds; anything that will enhance your training, I will do it so long as it is legal and viable.’’

He said that apart from the 72 beneficiaries undergoing training at the Fouzz Fashion Institute, 19 delegates were also being trained in GreenHouse at Epe, also in Lagos.

Dokubo said: “Just as 200 delegates are acquiring welding and fabrication skills at Agadagba, Ondo State.”

He, however, noted that all the 455 beneficiaries currently undergoing vocational training at various centres across the country were deployed between March and November, 2018.

Enetimi Evah, Managing Director, Fouzz Fashion International Ltd., noted that the delegates were passing through a transformation process as the training progressed.

Evah was optimistic that the trainees would be change agents on graduation.

She said: “Right now, we are training the delegates in fashion designing and leather works. They are all doing well and I am very proud of them.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate Prof. Charles Dokubo for the wonderful job he is doing and also thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his determination to transform the Niger Delta region.’’