45-year-old wins 8th Lagos Women Run for veterans

Forty-five-year-old Helen Mamman on Saturday emerged winner of the 8th Lagos Women 10-kilometre Run in the Veterans’ Category with a time of 50 minutes, 11.38 seconds (50:11.38).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the veteran category was for women above the age of 40.

Mamman, a former national 800-m and 1500-m runner, won the N300,000 top prize in the category for her feat.

Another former athlete, 45-year-old Blessing Paul, came second with a time of 60:39.39 to win the N200,000 cash prize.

Mamman, in an interview with NAN after the event, said it was another record for her.

“I was a former runner and I have represented Nigeria at major events. I am happy to win this, which is another record for me,” she said.

Paul, in her reaction, said that she stuck to a good nutritional regime which afforded her the right fitness for the race.

NAN reports that Joy Ebiye emerged winner of the normal marathon with a time of 39:13.78.

She took home the top prize of N1.5 million.

Veteran runner, Deborah Pam, came second with a time of 39:22.73 and won a cash prize of N500,000, while Patience Dalyop claimed N300,000 for emerging third place in 40:02.08.

In his closing remarks, the Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, commended the runners for their efforts.

“Lagos will always support this type of sports programme and it can only get better,” he assured.