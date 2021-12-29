45-year-old man dies in fuel tanker compartment at NNPC depot

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a 45-year-old tanker driver, Dahiru Aliyu, at Hotoro NNPC depot.

The confirmation was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi.

In the statement on Tuesday, Abdullahi said: “The incident happened on Monday morning.

“We received a distress call from one Shu’aibu Muhammad at about 10:59am, and we sent our rescue team to the scene immediately.”

He added that Aliyu entered one of the compartments with a container and foam to mop up spilled fuel when he got suffocated and died.

“The petrol tanker has DKD 411 XF as its registration number,” Abdullahi stated.