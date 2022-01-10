45-year-old man battles anal cancer, needs N5m for surgery 

The life of a 45-year-old man, Quadri Adekunle Oladokun, is on the line as he is bedridden at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Diagnosed with anal cancer about 18 months ago, Oladokun has been living every day on the off chance and in pains, uncertain of when he would be able to raise the sum of N5m needed for his treatment.

His wife, Rofiat Oladokun, said the family had tried every possible means to raise the money to no avail, lamenting that her husband’s ailment had further burdened their paltry income.

Distraught Rofiat said her husband needed to undergo surgery urgently and appealed to Nigerians to come to his aid.

She said, “He was diagnosed with anal cancer about 18 months ago. The hospital told us he needs to undergo surgery and six sessions of chemotherapy. Since then, we have been looking for money. He can no longer excrete by himself.

“They said the treatment would cost about N5m. We live in Lagos but we have relocated to the FMC in Abeokuta where his condition is being managed pending the time we would find money.

“I am a teacher in a private school. He is also an entrepreneur. We don’t have any means to raise the sum. We are begging Nigerians to help us. The suffering is too much; I don’t want to lose him.”

A letter from the FMC signed by one Dr Aroso, revealed that Oladokun had “anal tenderness,” noting that “Colonoscopy showed a mass in the rectum 3cm from the anal verge.”

It added, “He presented this month (December 2021) with tumour progression. His treatment requires surgery and chemotherapy. Management has been affected by financial constraint on the patient.

“Any assistance rendered him based on the above medical information will be appreciated.”

Donations for Oladokun’s treatment can be sent to his Access Bank Account with the name Oladokun Adekunle, and account number, *0046961397 .