44-year-old woman docked for alleged theft of N1.2m

A 44-year-old woman, Rosemary Azazi, has been dragged to court for allegedly stealing N1,239,200.

Azazi, whose address was not provided, appeared on Monday before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ikorodu, Lagos State

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Okonofua Christian, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 10 at about 10am at Rotimi Makinde, Itamaga area in Ikorodu.

Christian said the defendant converted the money belonging to Rodef Initiative for Economic Development in Ikorodu to her personal use.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 280 and is punishable under section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, T. A. Shotobi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate added that the sureties must be gainfully employed with two years’ evidence of tax payment.

Shotobi said the address of the sureties must be verified.

She adjourned the case until November 23 for mention.