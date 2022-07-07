43-year-old in court for allegedly robbing man of apples 

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court Ibadan, on Thursday, remanded one Sola Bamigbade, 43, for allegedly robbing a man of a bus laden with apples.

Bamigbade, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Magistrate, Abimbola Amole-Ajimoti, did not take his plea for want of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to send the case file to the state director of public prosecutions for advice, and adjourned the case until Oct. 19 for mention.

The prosecutor, Philip Amusan, had told the court that Bamigbade and others at large committed the offences on June 22, at 2. 00 a.m, at Akinyele area of Ibadan.

He alleged that the defendant and the others, while armed with gun, cutlasses and sticks, robbed one Ibrahim Sanni of a bus loaded with apples worth N2, 422, 000.

Amusan added that the defendant and his accomplices robbed Sanni of eight tyres worth N160, 000.

He also alleged that Bamigbade also robbed Sanni of one aluminum hanger worth N80, 000, two jacks worth N12,000 and a battery worth N30, 000.

He said the alleged offences contravened Sections 6b and 1(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act.