43-year-old father impregnates his 19-year-old daughter

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 43-year-old father, Abiodun Oladapo, for impregnating his 19-year-old daughter.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed the development in a statement he issued on Saturday.

According to Oyeyemi, Oladapo was arrested on March 24, 2023.

He said the suspect was arrested following a complain lodged at Mowe Divisional Police Headquarters by one Oluwatoyin Idowu, that her son, Michael Idowu, was wrongly accused of impregnating the victim.

Idowu said after properly interrogating Michael, she found out that he was not responsible for the pregnancy of the victim.

Oyeyemi said upon the report, the victim, who is five months pregnant, was invited.

When she got to the station, she confided in the police that though Michael Idowu slept with her in December 2022, it was her father who is responsible for her pregnancy.

She stated further that her father had been sleeping with her since February 2022 with a threat to kill her if she informed anybody about it.

According to the victim, when it was discovered that she was pregnant, Oladapo asked her to lie against Michael Idowu of being responsible for the pregnancy.

Upon her confession, the Divisional Police Officer Mowe Police Division, Folake Afeniforo, a Superintendent of Police, detailed detectives to go after the randy father.

He was subsequently arrested.

On interrogation, Oladapo confessed to the crime, but blamed it on the devil.

Oyeyemi said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, who had long separated from the victim’s mother, took custody of the girl when her mother remarried and they have been living together since then.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Frank Mba, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.