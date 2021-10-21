42-year-old woman in court over alleged N1m fraud

A 42-year-old woman, Ganiyu Aniyat, on Wednesday was hauled before an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court in Osun State over alleged N1 million fraud.

Aniyat, whose address was not provided, pleaded mot guilty to the two count charge of fraud and theft preferred against her.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP John Idoko, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometimes in 2018 within the Osogbo metropolis.

Idoko said Aniyat defrauded Tayo Oduntan of the sum of N1 million after she failed to supply him an agreed quantity of plantain flour.

He said the offence contravened sections 419 and 390 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Oladipupo Olatunbosun, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate A. Adeyewa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N400,000 with one surety in the like sum.

Adeyewa said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, provide evidence of tax payment, and submit copies of their passport photographs and an affidavit to the court registrar.

The case was adjourned to November 9 for hearing.