42-year-old woman among suspects arrested for attempting to swindle passenger

Juliana Francis

A 42-year-old woman, Susan Elohor, is among three suspects arrested for attempting to swindle a lady who boarded their commercial car.

The arrest was made by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command on patrol.

The victim was said to have raised the alarm at the sight of the RRS operatives when she realised that the suspects had surrounded her like vultures over prey.

According to the spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, the three suspects arrested have been identified as Austin Okoro, 47, ringleader; Godwin Asezour, 54; and Elohor.

READ ALSO:

Senate moves to return National Social Investment Programmes to Presidency

Police declare lover boy wanted for killing 21-year-old girlfriend

Davido reportedly welcomes twins with Chioma

The image manager said that the suspects were arrested in Idumota, Lagos, while they were holding the 23-year-old uncooperative victim hostage.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said: “The victim, a 23-year-old lady (name withheld), heading to Iyana Oworo from Gerard Road Ikoyi, boarded the suspects’ Volkswagen Vento salon car with registration number BDG 513 EJ but was forcibly taken to Idumota.

“The three suspects, while on the diversion, attempted to swindle their victim by ostensibly introducing her to their alleged money-doubling business.

“The victim, however, sighted an RRS patrol team at Idumota and successfully raised the alarm to their hearing, which led to the prompt arrest of the suspects.

“The suspects have since been charged to court following completion of investigation by the CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi-led RRS.”