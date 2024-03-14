42-year-old man in police net for raping nine-year-old daughter

Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 42-year-old man for raping his nine-year-old daughter at Kabak in Mubi South Local Government Area of the state.
The command’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, stated on Thursday in Yola that the man was arrested on Tuesday following a report made by his wife.
“During the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to committing the offence and blamed his action on excessive consumption of alcohol and drugs,’’ he stated.
Nguroje assured that investigation was on-going on the incident.