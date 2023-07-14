42-year-old man allegedly defrauds pastor of N1m

828 828

A 42-year-old man, Chukwuemeka Nwachukwu, on Friday appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing N1 million from a cleric.

He is standing trial before Magistrate D.S. Odukoya on a two-count charge of obtaining money by fraud and stealing.

Nwachukwu, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Esther Adesulu, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 8 in the Ilogbo area of Ojo, Lagos State.

Adesulu alleged that the defendant obtained the sum of N1 million from one Pastor Oliver Ogbuagu under a false pretence to help the pastor purchase a Volkswagen T4 bus.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant never purchased the bus, but instead converted the money to his personal use.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Odukoya granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until October 10 for trial.