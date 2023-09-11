42 inmates regain freedom, 27 granted bail in Adamawa

Adamawa Jail Delivery Committee, led by Justice Hafsat Abdulrahaman, has discharged 42 inmates awaiting trial and granted 27 others bail, in its ongoing statewide assignment.

The Committee had launched the exercise Monday, at Yolde-Pate Correctional Centre, Yola-South Local Government Area.

Justice Abdulrahaman, also performed a summary trial of two awaiting trial inmates, and convicted them to five years imprisonment each, for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

In his address, Musa Gambaki, In-Charge of the centre, said that the centre had a capacity of 800 inmates and currently housed 865 inmates.

Gambaki disclosed that out of the total number of inmates, including 20 females, 11 were on death row, and 653 others were awaiting trial for armed robbery, kidnapping, among other crimes.