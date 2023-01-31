42 escape death as tipper crashes into bus in Onitsha

No fewer than 42 passengers in a commuter bus narrowly escaped death Tuesday in Onitsha, when a tipper rammed into their vehicle.

The Anambra Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka.

Irelewuyi explained that the accident occurred at about 11:30am on the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway.

He stated that eyewitness account revealed that the White-and-Black colour Mack tipper, with no registration number, was on speed, when it lost control and crashed into a Mercedes 608 bus, with Reg. No: ENU355 UJ.

According to him, the tipper driver was on speed, lost control, rammed into the bus from behind.

“The bus somersaulted and crashed.

“Forty two persons, comprising 18 male adults and 24 female adults, were in the bus.

“Fifteen male adults and 24 female adults sustained varying degrees of injury and were rushed to Amaku Teaching Hospital by FRSC rescue team from RS5.3 Awka for medical treatment,” he stated.

Irelewuyi added that no life was lost in the incident, which resulted in a heavy traffic gridlock.

He added that the corps personnel from Awka command were on ground to managing the traffic and ensure the removal of the wreckage from the road.

He warned motorists to desist from speed and cultivate a new driving culture this new year to ensure safety on the nation’s highways.