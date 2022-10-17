42 children hospitalised after attack by wasps in Sri Lanka

Some 42 school children in northern Sri Lanka, were hospitalised Monday, following an attack by wasps (insects).

The health officials said a number of such similar attacks was growing nationwide.

The attack followed the stoning of a large nest near a school in Bogaswewa, Vavuniya, 255 kilometres north-east of the capital, by one of the students.

The police said parents and teachers rushed some of the children to the hospital after they vomited, had some dizzy spells and breathing troubles after the attack.

According to hospital officials, such attacks can be dangerous and some of the students were in critical condition, as wasps carry a poisonous venom.

A string of similar incidents have been reported in different parts of the country in the recent months.