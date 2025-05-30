4,169 teachers fail 2025 batch ‘A’ TRCN’s Professional Qualifying Exam

No fewer than 4,169 teachers across the country have failed the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Professional Qualifying Examination conducted by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria between May 15 and 17.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen by the council’s Director of Certification and Licensing, Dr. Jacinta Ezeahurukwe.

According to the Director, 13,782 candidates registered for the examination, but only 12,874, representing 93.4 percent, participated, while 908 candidates, or 6.6 percent, were absent.

She said of those who took the test, 8,705 candidates, representing 67.62 percent, passed, while 4,169, representing 32.38 per cent, failed the examination.

Ezeahurukwe said that Lagos State led with an impressive pass rate of 80 percent, followed by Edo State with 73.3 pe cent, Niger State with 69.2 percent, and the Federal Capital Territory with 68.3 percent.

She attributed part of the challenges encountered during the exam to the low digital literacy of some teachers, which adversely affected their performance.

She said that TRCN, under the leadership of its new Registrar, Dr. Ronke Soyombo, was planning initiatives to boost digital skills among educators.

According to her, these initiatives include the introduction of online digital literacy training, curriculum guides, and access to past questions.

The council urged all candidates to check their results online via www.fron.gov.ng or www.trcnigeria.ng, or by visiting any TRCN state or liaison office.

Ezeahurukwe urged successful candidates to proceed with the processing of their certificates and licenses, adding that the validity of the examination result is one year from the date of publication.

TRCN further advised candidates who did not pass to enhance their digital and pedagogical competencies and prepare for the next batch of the examination scheduled for November 2025.

