The Federal Capital Territory and nine States on Friday accounted for 151 fresh cases of Coronavirus Disease in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control revealed this on its Twitter handle on Friday.

It said while Lagos State had the highest figure of 71, Ogun Kaduna and Osun States recorded 26, 17 and 10 cases.

For Oyo State, there were eight cases, while FCT and Rivers State recorded six each.

Plateau State had five new infections, while Akwa Ibom and Ekiti State reported one each.

So far as at Friday night, Nigeria had recorded 59,992 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 51,614 successfully treated and discharged and 1,113 deaths.