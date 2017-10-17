411 teachers sit for professional qualifying exam in Lagos

About 411 teachers participated in the maiden edition of the Teachers’ Professional Qualifying Examination in Lagos State, Gbolahan Enilolobo, State Coordinator of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, has said.

Enilolobo told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Tuesday that the exercise was made a computer based test to expose teachers to digitalisation.

NAN reports that Professional Qualifying Examination has become mandatory for the practice of teaching profession in Nigeria.

He said: “The maiden edition of the computer-based examination conducted by TRCN took place on Saturday.

“It is to ensure that teachers who have the responsibility of training Nigerian children have the right qualification, attitude and abilities to do the work.

“There is need for everyone who calls himself or herself a teacher to know the rudiments and ethics of the profession.’’

He stressed the need for teachers to be conversant with the use of computer.

Enilolobo said: “I see no reason why teachers should not be conversant with computer when the children they teach are familiar with computer.

“The examination is also to tell the teachers to be computer literate.”

Enilolobo said that within the next two to three years, all the examinations to be undertaken by teachers would be computer-based.

He advised teachers to embrace digitalisation and computer in order to move with current trends in the society.