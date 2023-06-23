41-year-old man sent to prison for allegedly defiling 17-year-old

A Family Court sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State has ordered the remand of one Alabi Emmanuel (41) at Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo for allegedly defiling a 17- year-old.

The presiding magistrate, P. O. Adetuyibi, did not take the plea of the accused on Thursday for want of jurisdiction.

Adetuyibi directed that the case file be forwarded to the office of the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecution for advice and adjourned the matter till October 5 for mention.

Police arraigned Emmanuel, of unknown address, with a one-count charge of defilement.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Oluwakemi Arowosaye, earlier told the court that Emmanuel had carnal knowledge of his victim at Igi-Sogba, Aba-Nla Area of Ibadan on April 13 without her consent.

Arowosaye said the offence contravened the provisions of Oyo State’s Child’s Rights Law (2006).