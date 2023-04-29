40th Anniversary: Members of Emmanuel Anglican Chapel celebrate, count blessings

Every member Emmanuel Anglican Chapel, Alapere Ketu has a reason to be happy and celebrate the goodness of God, as the seed of growth planted in the Church 40 years ago has germinated and grown even beyond the dream of the founders.

The Bishop of Egba West Anglican Diocese (Anglican Communion) The Rt Revd Dr Samuel Oludele Ogundeji, made this assertion last Sunday during the 40th Anniversary of the Chapel, on behalf of the Revd Dr James Olusola Odedeji.

In his comments, the Curate of the Church, the Reverend Oluseye Olagoke appreciated the faithfulness of God in the lives of every member since the foundation stone of the Church was laid precisely on 23rd of April, 1983.

He gave kudos to the children of the founders for carrying on the vision of their parents, while praising the past and present Priests of the chapel, also charging members to remain steadfast as God always rewards the devoted ones.

The Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, Otunba Alex Banjo said the Chapel was growing due to the fact that it is a family church as members have strong affinity to each other which has greatly helped to actualise the vision of the founders.

He commended members for the cooperation given to his committee which he said accounted for the huge success of the Anniversary.

The Ven Victor Sunday and Mama Amelia Olufunmilola Adenugba , while establishing the Chapel in 1983 within the premises of Mate Nursery & Primary School had hoped to have worship that will assist in raising pupils that will serve and fear God, as well as cater for the growing number of Christian population within Alapere, Orisigun and Ayedere area of Ketu.

The Vicar of the Chapel, the Ven. Olugbenga Olajide, commended the dedication of the parishioners for defying the heavy rain of the day to dance, merry and praise God while looking forward to many years of celebrations.