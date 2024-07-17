40th Anniversary: Adeola Odutola old students give back, donate solar street lights to alma mater

All is now set for the commissioning of multi-million naira installed solar street lights by Adeola Odutola College, 1979-1984 set.

This was contained in a press release signed by the set’s President, Abiodun Balogun, on Tuesday.

Balogun indicated that the unveiling ceremony slated for Friday, July 19, 2024, is part of the activities lined up to commemorate the 40 years of leaving the school.

He added that the celebration which had earlier been kicked off with a thanksgiving in the Church on Sunday, to mark the 75 years Founder’s Day, will witness a special Jumat service for the commemoration in the school.

The President stated that the programme will start with the set participating in the morning assembly with the students from 8 a.m followed by a courtesy call to the Principal and management of the school.

Thereafter, Balogun disclosed there would be commissioning of the installed solar street light at 11.00 a.m.

He said the set will join the Muslim community of the School to observe a Jumat service specially for the set.

Other activities lined up for the anniversary include: a get together and gala nite where the old students will reunite and reminiscence about their five years stay in the school.

Balogun affirmed that the set is grateful to God for His benevolence on them as it has produced Professors and academicians, top civil servants, businessmen and women, educationists among several others both at home and in the diaspora.

It will be recalled that the set regrouped in 2014 to mark its 30 years in existence with renovation of some classrooms in the school.

