With nothing to separate the sides in the opening hour, Saka nodded home his first goal of the season to break the deadlock.Substitute Nicolas Pepe doubled the lead shortly afterwards and the Gunners held on for a hard-fought 2-1 win after David McGoldrick curled in a consolation for the visitors.

Asked about Saka now going off to join Gareth Southgate’s squad, Areta replied: “I want to see it on my TV, relaxed.

“Now it is nothing to do with me.

“I am just going to be cheering for the boys, for him and for Ainsley (Maitland-Niles) as well.

“It has been a really difficult week I believe for Bukayo.

“Playing twice at Anfield, but with all the attention that he got from all the media after he got the call-up as well, you have to show a lot of temperament and you have to manage your emotion.

“I think he did that really well with a lot of maturity.”