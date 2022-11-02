400-man contingent to represent Cross River at 2022 NSF in Delta

A 400-man contingent of athletes and officials will represent Cross River State at the 2022 National Sports Festival holding in Asaba, Delta State between November 28 and December 10.

The Chairman of the Cross River State Sports Commission, Emmanuel Elom, revealed this on Wednesday in Calabar.

Elom, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria, Cross River State was better prepared for the 2022 fiesta than it was at the last outing in Edo State.

He said the state would participate in 16 sports at the fiesta, but would concentrate on those in which it has comparative advantage.

He said: “We actually started preparing for the festival a couple of months ago with the talent hunt in the hinterland.

“Those discovered in addition to the ones we had before have been in camp preparing for the festival.

“Judging from our last outing, we decided to embolden our strategy.

“We are not bringing in any mercenary.

“We are using the athletes that we have trained.

“We have done the needful in terms of training and preparation and we are ready for a better outing.”





