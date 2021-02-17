The management of Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State says it has begun investigation on the cause of the death of a 400 Level student, who allegedly took his life on Monday.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Abdullahi Yahaya, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Dutse, said the student committed the act in the early hours of Monday.

Yahaya said: “The university, through the security division, is conducting investigation into the remote and immediate cause of the matter to ascertain what happened and find a way of preventing future occurrence.

“The management has designed a scheme called mentor-mentee system where each student in the university will be placed under a lecturer who will serve as their guardian throughout their stay in the university.

“The guardian will be responsible for monitoring the activities of the students both academic, financial, health and any other issue pertaining to the student, while on campus.

“The university is also strengthening and expanding the Guidance and Counselling Unit of the Students Affairs Division to carry out proactive counselling even at faculty levels.”

The deceased, identified as Abubakar Bashir, a 400 level student in the Department of Mathematics, took his life by taking a solution.

