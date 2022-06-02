400 Level student arrested for running over policeman, fleeing

A 400 Level student of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Victor Olabisi Oluwatimilehin, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for attempt to kill a policeman.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement he issued on Thursday.

Oyeyemi said on June 1, 2022, the student was seen by policemen on duty along Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan Road driving a fully artificial tinted Toyota Camry car with registration number LND 929 GX loaded with some house properties towards Ibadan, Oyo State.

Oluwatimilehin was flagged down for checking since the occupants were not visible from outside.

But instead of the driver to stop, he accelerated and intentionally knocked down one Inspector Idowu Moses attached to PMF 71, Awa Ijebu, consequent upon which the said Inspector sustained a serious bodily injury and passed out momentarily.

Having knocked down Moses, the driver continued his journey towards Ibadan Road, believing that the policeman was dead.

The seriously injured policeman was rescued by his other colleagues.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, while others started tracing the suspect towards Ibadan Road.

Oluwatimilehin was eventually arrested at a village close to Ibadan and brought down to Ijebu-Ode Police Area Command.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the suspect be charged to court as as soon as possible.

Bankole also warned that attacking his men while on duty will not be tolerated and therefore members of the public should desist from such criminal act.