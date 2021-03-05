A Badagry, Lagos State Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 40-year-old woman, Yetunde Ajose, who allegedly cut her neighbour’s head with machete be remanded.

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, ordered that the defendant should be remanded at the Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until March 8 for hearing.

Ajose was arraigned on one-count charge of assault.

The Prosecutor, ASP Uko Ikem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on February 26 at about 8am at Idiogufe Compound, Ilado, Badagry, Lagos.

He said the defendant attacked her neighbour, Aina Agbaje, with a machete and inflicted deep cut on her head and stomach during a misunderstanding.

The prosecutor said the complainant had been on admission in a private hospital as a result of the attack.

Ikem said the offence contravened Section 268 of Criminal Code, Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.