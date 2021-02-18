A 40-year-old man, Hassan Adewale, was on Thursday arraigned before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates ‘ Court for allegedly setting ablaze property worth N16 million in Osun State.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge preferred against him.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Elisa Olusegun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 15 at about 12:30am at Erin-Oke area of the state.

Olusegun said the defendant intentionally set ablaze the property of Adeyekun Ige, whose value was about N16 million.

He said the complainant never knew nor transacted any business dealing with the defendant, thus making everything to be strange to him.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was arrested in a village by police detectives before his arraignment in court.

According to him, the offence contravenes Sections 516 and 422 of the Criminal Code, CAP 34, Vol. II, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Taiwo Awokunle, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Isola Omisade, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million, with two sureties in like sum.

Omisade said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, with evidence of tax payments and two passport photographs, attached with an affidavit of means.

The Magistrate said one of the sureties must be a civil servant in the state, while the other must be a close relative of the defendant.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till March 8 for hearing.