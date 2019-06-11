A 40-year-old, Henry Evergreen, was on Friday docked in Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding a woman of N4.4 million, under the pretext of providing Canada visa for her.

The police charged Evergreen with three counts of conspiracy, obtaining under false pretences and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 16, 2018, at Alagbado Area of Lagos.

Uwadione alleged that the defendant obtained N4.4 million from the complainant, Rosemary Jonathan, to facilitate a Canadian Visa for her.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing, Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Chief magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum and adjourned case until July 30.