40-year-old man docked over alleged N6.4m visa fraud

The Police on Tuesday arraigned a 40-year-old man, Vincent Uwala, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged N6.4 million visa fraud and forgery.

Uwala, of no fixed address, is facing a three-count charge of fraud, stealing and forgery, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Akpan Nko, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between February 23 and March 3 at Iyana-Era area of Lagos.

Nko said that the defendant obtained the sum of N6.4 million from the complainant, one Samuel Okpe, under the pretence that he would help him secure Canada visa and admission for his three children.

The prosecutor said the defendant failed to fulfill this promise, instead converted the money to his personal use.

Nko said the defendant also unlawfully forged part payment tuition receipt number 22295 of University of Regina, Canada to the sum of 1,345 Canadian dollars.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 314 ,287 and 365 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until May 31 for mention.