A 40-year-old man, Lanre Kazeem, has allegedly committed suicide in the early hours of Sunday by hanging himself in his house at Eyin Grammar area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the deceased was living in a rented house and worked in a private palm kernel company around Soka, Ibadan.

The incident took many residents of the area by surprise as they expressed sadness over the incident.

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident to a NAN Correspondent on Sunday.

Fadeyi said Kazeem hung himself to death in his house and his corpse had been deposited at Adeoyo State Hospital’s mortuary.

He added: “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Sanyo Division has visited the area to see what happened.

“Investigation has commenced on the matter to know what actually happened.”

Some residents of the area who spoke to NAN said the deceased hailed from Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, and has no known relatives or friends all through his one year stay in the rented house.

They said Kazeem left no suicide note behind to explain the cause of his action.

Some of his neighbours claimed that the deceased has been sick for close to two weeks without any medical care.

Also speaking on the incident, the Chairman, Eyin Grammar Landlords’ Association, Alhaji Lateef Adegoke, said the development was reported to him on Sunday morning and the police had visited and taken the corpse to the mortuary.

