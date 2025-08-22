40-year-old businesswoman jailed six months for misappropriation

A Customary Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State has sentenced 40-year-old Blessing Danladi to six months in a correctional facility for criminal misappropriation.

The businesswoman was charged with criminal misappropriation and cheating, contrary to sections 293 and 306 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Esther Bishen, told the court that the complainant, Israel Elisha, reported the matter at the Kafanchan Divisional Police Station on August 13.

Bishen explained that the complainant had given the convict his cassava farm to work on and remit the proceeds to him.

She said the convict made use of the farm and converted the proceeds to her personal use.

When the charges were read to her, she pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

Ruling on the matter, the presiding judge, Patience Birat, sentenced the convict to six months in prison or a fine of N30,000 for criminal misappropriation.

Birat further gave her another six months in the correctional facility or a fine of N30,000 for cheating, and both sentences are to run concurrently.

She also ordered the convict to pay N120,000 as compensation to the complainant, following an application for compensation by the prosecutor.

