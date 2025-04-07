40 killed, 383 houses destroyed in recent Plateau attack

Forty persons were killed and about 1,000 displaced in last week’s attack on Hurti, Manguna District of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Maren Aradong, Village Head of Hurti, said this when Samuel Jatau, the Secretary to the State Government, went to assess the community.

Jatau led other government officials on the assessment visit to the community on Sunday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on April 2, gunmen attacked Hurti, Josho, Daffo, and other communities of the locality.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang had described the recent attacks and killings in some parts of the state as a coordinated crime sponsored by conflict merchants, and not farmer-herder clashes.

Throwing more light on the incident, Aradong said that the gunmen also looted foodstuff and other items.

He said: “Last Wednesday, at about 3pm, gunmen invaded our communities in their numbers; they came on motorcycles and attacked us.

“In Hurti alone, these gunmen killed more than 40 people and displaced about 1,000 persons.

“They also burnt 383 houses, destroyed foodstuffs, and looted other items.”

Aradong, who commended the state government and the security personnel for their swift intervention, called for the deployment of more security personnel to the affected communities.

Also commenting on the incident after the attack, Retired Brigadier General Gagji Shipi, the Coordinator of Operation Rainbow, a state-owned security outfit, confirmed the attack.

Shipi, who described the incident as a major setback on the peace efforts in the state, said that measures were already being taken to forestall future occurrences.

Speaking during the visit, Jatau, who commiserated with the families who lost their loved ones during the attack, called on the Federal Government to also provide support for the displaced persons.

The SSG explained that the government delegation was in the community to commiserate with the people and encourage them to be steadfast.

He said: “We are here to see things for ourselves and ascertain the level of damage done by the attackers.

“It is unfortunate that in this era people could attack, kill innocent citizens, and destroy their properties without thinking twice.

“We have seen things for ourselves, and we will report back to the governor; we want to assure the people that they are not alone.

“We are here with some relief materials to cushion the immediate hardship that the people are currently passing through, pending a more lasting solution.”

NAN also reports that some of the items donated to the displaced persons were mattresses, sleeping mats, buckets, bags of rice, beans, and maize.

Other items donated included blankets, cartons of washing and bathing soaps, noodles, and pasta.

