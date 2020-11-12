In furtherance to our avowed commitment towards stemming the tide of crime in the State, especially during the ember months, operatives attached to the Anambra State Police Command, led by the Area Commander, Onitsha, Assistant Commissioner of Police John Obuagbaka, have arrested over 40 suspected criminals.

According to available information, the team carried out series of raids at criminal hideouts, flash points and other black spots at Upper Iweka, Owerri Road and Head Bridge, Onitsha, hauling in 40 suspects for alleged stealing and possession of weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa.

According to the spokesman of the Command, Haruna Mohammed, in a statement on Thursday, the suspects will be profiled and charge to court if found wanting, while those found innocent would be released unconditionally.

Mohammed added: “The Command will continue to pursue the hoodlums before, during and after the Christmas until all the criminal elements refrain from criminal activities or relocate from the State.”