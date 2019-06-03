The Nigerian Women’s 3×3 Basketball team have begun camping in Abuja for the 1st Africa Beach Games in Sal, Cape Verde from June 18, 2019.

Head coach, Acha Chris, invited eight players to camp on May 30, which is being funded by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports ahead of the championship.

The team consists of a member of D’Tigress World Cup record breaking team, Akaraiwe Nkem Uwa (First Bank) alongside Anaswem Josette (Customs) and teenage sensation, Okoro Ifunanya (First Bank).

They are camping at Agura Hotel.

Mac Dangosu, Musa Murjanat (GT 2000), Dang Lina Ubol (Plateau Rocks), Gloria Umeh (Plateau Rocks) and Iornumbe Regina (First Bank) complete the list of eight players who are fighting for the four available jerseys for the competition that serves as qualifiers for the World Beach Games in San Diego, California, USA later this year.

According to the Secretariat of the NBBF, the team will train twice daily as the head coach hopes to get the players in shape on time for the first ever edition of the Africa Beach Games.

In line with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports roster, the 3×3 D’Tigress team will depart for Sal on June 16, 2019.