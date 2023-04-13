3SC ex-Chairman, Lakondoro, dies at 111

Pa Olayiwola Lakondoro, former Chairman, Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan and oldest 3SC fan, on Thursday died at 111 years.

Babatunde Olaniyan, 3SC Chairman, confirmed his death to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Olaniyan said that the club was contacted on Thursday about Pa Lakondoro’s death, saying they were planning to visit the family.

“I can confirm that he is dead. We have been contacted on his death this morning and we are already planning to visit his family later,” he said.

NAN reports that the late Pa Lakondoro (JP), was a retired soldier, footballer and first Organising Secretary of the Action Group.

He was also the first Private Secretary of Alfred Rewane, a financier of the National Democratic Coalition and an associate of the late political sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The late Pa Lakondoro was born on January 7, 1912 to the family of late Pa Babalola Lankorodoro and Madam Ifaranti Lankorodoro of Ile- Otun, Oje in Ibadan North East Local Government area.

The late Lakondoro attended Oke-Are Theological Seminary, Ibadan and St Finnbar’s College, Lagos and taught briefly as a teacher.

He later joined the Colonial Army in 1939 for the World War II, which took him to Scotland, India, Trimia.

The late Lakondoro rejoined the Nigerian Army in 1967 to fight the civil war alongside Benjamin Adekunle, aka Scorpion.

He was a foundation member of Western Nigeria Development Company, now 3SC, in 1963 and later became the 3SC Chairman in 2014.

He was until his death the oldest 3SC fan and arguably the oldest football fan in Nigeria.

Lakondoro, until his death, was the only surviving member of Nigeria Footballers, named UK Tourists, who travelled to Britain and played with barefoot.

He lured the late Teslim Balogun to football from Abeokuta and discovered, among others, the likes of Niyi Akande, Layi Olagbenro, while handling a local club in the suburb of Oniyanrin in Ibadan.