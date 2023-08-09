3SC, Beyond Limits head for another face-off at ValueJet Cup pre-season event

Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan, Oyo State will face Beyond Limits Football Academy of Ikenne, Ogun State on Thursday in the final match of the 2023 ValueJet Cup Pre-Season Tournament.

The match between the two will be a repeat of their opening match in the competition’s group phase on Friday.

The former continental champions struggled to a 1-1 draw with the lower league side.

READ ALSO: Enyimba, Remo Stars, others to know foes as CAF CL, CC draws hold: https://t.co/oshbT1J0n6

Both sides qualified for a rematch after battling past Nigeria Premier Football League sides: Remo Stars FC of Ikenne and Kwara United FC of Ilorin in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Beyond Limits FA had won the competition’s Group B after drawing with Shooting Stars and Rivers United of Port Harcourt, and beating Abia Warriors of Umuahia.

Also Read:

They then beat Group A runners-up Kwara United of Ilorin to advance to Thursday’s final.

On the other hand, Shooting Stars emerged Group B runners-up on goal difference after beating Abia Warriors and drawing with Beyond Limits and Rivers United.

They went on to whip hosts and Group A winners Remo Stars 3-0 on Tuesday to earn the final match ticket.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the competition, holding at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, is designed to help clubs prepare for the upcoming football season.