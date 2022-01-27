3SC beat Kwara United, dedicate victory to late General Manager

Hosts Shooting Stars Sports Club on Wednesday in Ibadan defeated visiting Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin 2-1 in a 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League fixture.

Alao Danbani of Kwara United had put the visitors ahead of the hosts 59 minutes into the rescheduled Match Day 8 fixture.

The Oluyole Warriors, however, fought back in the match, which was their first game since the club’s General Manager, Rasheed Balogun, died late last week.

They secured an equaliser through Ayo Adejubu in the 75th minute and got victory through a last-minute strike from Ebenezer Odeyemi.

Abdullahi Biffo, Head Coach of Kwara United, later blamed his team for losing concentration towards the end of the game when it mattered most.

Biffo said: “We gave 3SC the opportunity to come back stronger.”

Biffo said his team actually came to Ibadan to secure a win.

He said: “While I still give it to the boys, but we came here to fight and unfortunately at the end of 90 minutes we were unable to get it.

“I praise 3SC because when they were one goal down, you could see the zeal that they wanted to get the goal back.

“So, I blame myself and I blame the team.

“This is because we lost concentration towards the end when it matters most.

“But it is a game of football, and we will go back and make amends.”

The coach however pointed out that it was still a very good performance from his side, describing the game with 3SC as a local derby.

Speaking on the late 3SC General Manager, Biffo described him as his “very good friend and boss” and disclosed they would have dedicated the victory to him if they had won.

He said: “I told my players in the dressing room that if we won this game, we were going to dedicate it to Balogun.

“He was a very good friend and boss.

“We were in contact until we lost him.

“3SC won it and I am still very sure that they are going to dedicate it to Balogun.”

Speaking also, Edith Agoye, the coach of 3SC, said it was not a good point to have a strong team like Kwara United leading them into the second half.

Agoye said: “Going down one nil at home, especially in the second half, against a very strong side like Kwara United, naturally wasn’t a good one.

“We felt the end had come.

“But the players showed character and were resolute that the game had to be three points in memory of our departed General Manager.

“The players did everything on the field of play to make sure the three points arrived at home and we are very grateful for that.”

Agoye said that what had been happening to the team since the beginning of the season was a situation that would form the character of the team.

He said: “Twice we played at home and had to come back from a goal down to draw the game.

“Today, we went down again, but we came back to win the game.

“Gradually, team character is being built and we are very happy that today we were able to come back.

“Otherwise, the turnaround we are looking for would have been something else.

“But we are hoping and believing seriously that after this game today, things will definitely turn around.”

The coach said the substitutions he made in the second half was to change the game and it gave them the day.

He said some of their shortcomings were little mistakes which had been causing them points.

Agoye added: “In a game of football, every team is always under pressure.

“It is how you manage that pressure and turn it around as motivation that matters.

“Today, we were under extreme pressure, especially with the General Manager who left us.

“But definitely, it was obvious that his spirit did not leave us.

“What happened today can be likened to the now famous Damman miracle.

“It is the spirit of the General Manager that saw us through.”

A one-minute silence was observed in honour of the late 3SC General Manager who died recently from a protracted illness.