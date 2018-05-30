3rd year anniversary: We have every reason to thank God — Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday declared that the country had every reason to thank God for the successes achieved by the Muhammadu Buhari administration in its three years in office.

He stated this in his remark at the 2018 Democracy Day dinner/gala night held at the Conference Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the event, the Vice President also received the Team Nigeria to the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast 2018, Australia, which clinched ninth position out of 53 countries that participated in the games.

Osinbajo said: “We have every reason to be grateful and thankful to God for the very wonderful way that He has worked with our government and ensured that we have recorded in the past three years such great success.

“I was reminding someone, just about two months ago, that we are not even three years old yet and we are being compared.

“Some of our friends who are here who had been in government for 16 years compare themselves to us even when we are two years old.

“It shows we must be doing very well indeed.”

The Vice President thanked all those who came to celebrate with the administration and wished them happy democracy day.

He said it was an honour for him to host the guests at the occasion of the gala night in celebration of democracy day and the third anniversary of the Buhari administration.

According to Osinbajo, for those of them in government, it is an opportunity to thank God for the extraordinary grace that has brought them in office.

He said that for him, if anyone had told him five years ago that he would be the Vice President at all let alone celebrate three years in office he would have doubted that they were right.

Osinbajo said that one of the reasons he never thought that he was cut out for politics was because he always thought that he had had enough baggage already.

He advised politicians to be careful about their calling because people always thought that all politicians were stealing the people’s resources.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, described the event as a very auspicious occasion, saying Nigerians deserved applause for sustaining democracy for 19 uninterrupted years.

Mustapha expressed optimism that the country would witness better things as the administration moved into its fourth year of service.

According to him, the public lecture organized to mark the administration’s third anniversary was enlightening and if the lessons are applied, the country will move forward.

Solomon Dalung, the Minister of Sports, while presenting the 90 Commonwealth athletes, hinted that five of them won laurels, while the country finished ninth out of 53 commonwealth countries and second in Africa after South Africa at the games.