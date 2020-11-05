The third edition of Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit is to hold on November 20 and 21, 2020.

The Coordinator of the Summit, Dr. Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, announced the new date in Abuja on Thursday.

Adejugbe-Williams said the theme of the event is: “Post-COVID-19 Economic Resurgence: Targeting Diaspora Investment.”

Unlike previous summits, she said this year’s event will be virtual and is expected to attract Diaspora investors from the Healthcare, Education, Agri-business, Creative, Sport and Entertainment, Telecom, ICT/Fintech and Manufacturing sectors.

The summit is organised by Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit, a private sector driven initiative, in collaboration with Nigerian in Diaspora Commission and Nigeria Diaspora Summit Initiative.

Investors and stakeholders alike are to register online to participate in the Summit.