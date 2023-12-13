3rd Mainland Bridge Repair: Lagos urges residents to embrace water transport

The Lagos State Ferry Service (LAGFERRY) has urged residents to embrace water transportation as a means of decongesting the roads and a cheaper alternative.

LAGFERRY Managing Director, Abdoulbaq Ladi-Balogun, made the call in a statement issued in Lagos, on Wednesday.

Ladi-Balogun said the Agency held a stakeholders meeting with community leaders and residents on Tuesday at the Love Lagos Jetty, Bariga /Ilaje Waterfront.

He pleaded with the Bariga community to take charge of the Love Lagos Jetty to ensure a smooth and easy mode of transportation.

Ladi-Balogun stated that the Agency chose to hold the sensitisation meeting before the six months closure of the Third-Mainland Bridge for repairs.

“As the State government is paying priority to rehabilitate the Third-Mainland Bridge, it will be expedient at this moment for the people to make use of the waterways, especially when commuting to Lagos Island, Ikorodu and Badagry.

“LAGFERRY boats are readily available at the Love Jetty here in Ilaje-Bariga with adequate car park facilities. They are safe, comfortable, timely and efficient,” he said.

Ladi-Balogun noted that over 24 routes had been created within Lagos Waterways and emphasised that it was a faster and safer means of transportation, over road.

He said: “In every area of the operations of LAGFERRY, with our fleet of 20, first by any sub-nation, safety is paramount.

“With compulsory wearing of life jackets, regular maintenance of our boats, safety is actually the first factor we consider in everything we do.

“Part of the safety measures also include a personal accident insurance package. For every passenger coming on board LAGFERRY boats, on every trip and every route we currently ply, all passengers are fully insured”.

The representative of the Commissioner for Transportation, Fadekemi Emmanuel, assured residents of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s love and support.

Emmanuel said that the government had achieved the integration of different modes of transportation which include: road, rail, waterways and air transportation, for ease and convenience of Lagos residents.

She said that LAGFERRY had a 50 per cent discount on fare, using the Lagos Cowry Card.

“So, if you’re to pay N1,000, that means you’ll be charged N500,” she said.

Highlight of the event was the introduction of a boat cruise tour slated for December 16 and December 17, tagged: “Sail the Love Lagos Water Experience ”, which is expected to take off from Bariga Waterfront Jetty and terminate at Takwa Bay Island beach.